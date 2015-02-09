Tiny hamsters enjoy tiny romantic Valentine's Day date

The most famous, and tiniest, hamster on the Internet is back at it for Valentine's Day.

Maybe you've seen the viral hit "Tiny hamster eating tiny burritos," now the tiny hamster is back, and this time he's on a date, wining and dining for Valentine's Day.

Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPLiGyWy5bQ

The video is made by Denizen, a social media agency based in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.