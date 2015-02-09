3rd UO student confirmed to have serious bacterial infection

Authorities in Eugene, Oregon, say a third University of Oregon student has been diagnosed with a contagious bacterial infection.

The Register-Guard reports (http://is.gd/7BYiK5 ) that Lane County Public Health spokesman Jason Davis says the male student with meningococcemia is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

University spokeswoman Jen McCulley said the university sent text messages and emails Monday to students and faculty who may have shared a class with the student to tell them that an antibiotic that prevents the spread of the bacteria in the body is available at the campus health center.

The university notified a total of 2,000 students and faculty in the two earlier cases, both involving female students who are recovering.

The bacterium is not as easily spread as the virus that causes the flu. Still, Davis notes that "it's spreading, and it's a potentially deadly bacteria."

