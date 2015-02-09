Sluggish ports cause problems for some Oregon businesses

Some Oregon businesses say slowdowns resulting from a labor dispute at West Coast ports are affecting their operations coming and going.

Jeff Tobin of Mazama Brewing in Corvallis says a shipment of his ale from Tacoma took a month to get to Japan instead of the usual 10 to 12 days.

Tobin tells the Albany Democrat-Herald (http://bit.ly/1ve3exj ) the lost time is lost sales: The beer can't be sold until it arrives, he says, and his buyers aren't going to re-order until they sell what's on hand.

On the other end of things, Tobin said, the brewery gets kegs from The Netherlands, and a recent shipment through Los Angeles was delayed by a week, which means he has to wait for kegs to fill to ship, another sales delay.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.