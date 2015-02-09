Sluggish ports cause problems for some Oregon businesses - KPTV - FOX 12

Sluggish ports cause problems for some Oregon businesses

By The Associated Press
ALBANY, OR (AP) -

Some Oregon businesses say slowdowns resulting from a labor dispute at West Coast ports are affecting their operations coming and going.

Jeff Tobin of Mazama Brewing in Corvallis says a shipment of his ale from Tacoma took a month to get to Japan instead of the usual 10 to 12 days.

Tobin tells the Albany Democrat-Herald (http://bit.ly/1ve3exj ) the lost time is lost sales: The beer can't be sold until it arrives, he says, and his buyers aren't going to re-order until they sell what's on hand.

On the other end of things, Tobin said, the brewery gets kegs from The Netherlands, and a recent shipment through Los Angeles was delayed by a week, which means he has to wait for kegs to fill to ship, another sales delay.

