Port of Portland's largest container carrier ending service with city

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Port of Portland officials say a South Korean shipping company that is the port's largest container carrier will be terminating its service with the city, but will continue to use rail and truck transportation.

Port spokesman Josh Thomas said Tuesday that Hanjin Shipping notified the port and customers it will withdraw services on March 9. Hanjin handles nearly 80 percent of the container volume at the port's Terminal 6.

Hanjin has had a presence in Portland since 1993, but the company has been unhappy about the pace of work among longshore workers and announced its intention to withdraw two years ago. Last year it decided to stay but said it would review productivity and costs.

Port officials said Hanjin's pullout will impact hundreds of jobs and businesses using the terminal.

