Report: Gov. Kitzhaber planned to resign, but changed his mind

With rumors swirling Wednesday about Gov. John Kitzhaber possibly planning to resign, the governor firmly stated that he will remain in office.The governor issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying, "Let me be as clear as I was last week, that I have no intention of resigning as Governor of the state of Oregon. I was elected to do a job for the people of this great state and I intend to continue to do so."

However, an Associated Press report citing "sources with direct knowledge of the situation," said Kitzhaber had reached a decision to resign because of an ethics scandal surrounding him and his fiancee Cylvia Hayes, but changed his mind.

The sources spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about private discussions.

They say Kitzhaber informed some of his aides on Sunday that he was going to resign and on Tuesday he asked Oregon's secretary of state, Kate Brown, to rush back from a conference in Washington, D.C.

Brown unexpectedly left a conference for the National Association of Secretaries of State in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to make an unscheduled return to Oregon. She is president of the association and was scheduled to speak in discussion panels both Wednesday and Thursday.Brown would become governor if Kitzhaber were to leave office before the end of his term. Both are Democrats.Kitzhaber is facing the biggest crisis of his nearly four-decade political career. Newspapers have called for his resignation over influence-peddling allegations surrounding his fiancee.The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has put a review of Kitzhaber and Hayes on hold, a spokesman said, after learning Wednesday morning that the attorney general has a pending criminal investigation into both Kitzhaber and Hayes.