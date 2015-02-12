Blazers hand Lakers 11th straight road loss with 102-86 win

LaMarcus Aldridge had eight points and 12 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers extended the Los Angeles Lakers' road losing streak to a franchise-record 11 games with a 102-86 victory Wednesday night.

Wesley Matthews added 20 points for the Blazers, who won their second straight before heading into the All-Star break.

It was the sixth overall loss for the struggling Lakers, who trailed by as many as 23 points. Los Angeles was hurt late in the third quarter when Nick Young appeared to hurt his left ankle on a jumper and did not return.

Mired in second-to-last place in the Western Conference, the Lakers' road losing streak began in Portland with a 98-94 loss on Jan. 5.

Wayne Ellington led Los Angeles with 16 points and eight rebounds.

