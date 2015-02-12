Timeline: Gov. John Kitzhaber's tumultuous 2015

Just one month into his fourth term as Oregon's governor, calls for John Kitzhaber to resign had grown from a newspaper editorial to state democratic leaders asking him to leave office. Below is a timeline of events that have led to Kitzhaber's tumultuous 2015.

Jan. 12: Gov. John Kitzhaber was sworn in for his fourth term as Oregon's governor, with a possible investigation by the state ethic's committee of his fiancee Cylvia Hayes looming regarding her role as an adviser to the governor while also working as a private consultant.

Jan. 30: Gov. Kitzhaber called a press conference to announce his fiancee Cylvia Hayes would have no policy role or political role within his administration, amid reports that she used her influence in Salem and public resources to boost her professional career.

Feb. 4: The editorial board of The Oregonian, the state's largest newspaper, called for Gov. Kitzhaber to resign. "To recite every reported instance in which Hayes, ostensibly under Kitzhaber's watchful eye, has used public resources, including public employee time and her 'first lady' title, in pursuit of professional gain would require far more space than we have here," the editorial board wrote. The Oregonian had endorsed Kitzhaber for governor in 2014.

Feb. 5: A political group called Safer Oregon PAC filed a prospective petition to recall Gov. Kitzhaber, citing unethical behavior and misconduct on the part of Kitzhaber and his fiancee Cylvia Hayes. The secretary of state's office rejected it, however, stating that under Oregon law the governor must have served at least six months of his new term before a recall effort can begin.

Feb. 9: Gov. Kitzhaber sent a letter to Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum asking for a full review of allegations concerning his fiancee Cylvia Hayes. Turns out, Rosenblum's office had already opened a criminal investigation days earlier, one that also included Kitzhaber.

Feb. 11: Secretary of State Kate Brown unexpectedly left a conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Washington D.C., even though she's the president of the association and was scheduled to speak. She said the governor asked her to return to Oregon as soon as possible, but when she arrived, he asked her why she came back early. "Which I found strange," Brown said in a statement. Brown would become governor if Kitzhaber were to leave office.

Feb. 11: Gov. Kitzhaber took a firm stance in a statement about rumors regarding his possible resignation. "Let me be as clear as I was last week, that I have no intention of resigning as Governor of the state of Oregon," he said. However, state leaders later confirmed that Kitzhaber had told them he planned to resign the previous day, but apparently changed his mind.

Feb. 12: Secretary of State Kate Brown released a statement detailing the "bizarre and unprecedented situation" with Gov. Kitzhaber. She said the governor told her he was not resigning, but he also began a discussion about a transition of authority. "I informed the governor that I am ready, and my staff will be ready, should he resign."

Feb. 12: Oregon State Treasurer Ted Wheeler, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek all called for Gov. Kitzhaber to resign. All three are democrats.

Feb. 13: Gov. Kitzhaber announces his resignation, effective 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18.

