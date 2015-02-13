Federal prosecutors subpoena records associated with Gov. Kitzhaber, Hayes

The U.S. Attorney for Oregon subpoenaed state records and emails relating to Gov. John Kitzhaber and first lady Cylvia Hayes.

The subpoena was served on the state Department of Administration Services on Friday, according to the Associated Press. The document is dated Thursday.

Reports surfaced earlier this week claiming that someone in the governor's office asked state workers to destroy all email communications to and from the governor stored on the state's servers.

The subpoena requires the state to hand over “all information, records, and documents, including data electronically or digitally stored on computers” associated with Hayes, Kitzhaber and 15 others, dating back to 2009.

The subpoena also targets the governor's office, 10 state agencies and a number of private companies involved with the state.

Federal prosecutors are also seeking records of payments made to Hayes and her company 3E Strategies.

Oregon's Department of Administration Services is required to appear before a grand jury on March 10th, with all the requested documents.

