Governor John Kitzhaber released the following statement today, announcing his resignation:I am announcing today that I will resign as Governor of the State of Oregon.It is not in my nature to walk away from a job I have undertaken - it is to stand and fight for the cause. For that reason I apologize to all those people who gave of their faith, time, energy and resources to elect me to a fourth term last year and who have supported me over the past three decades. I promise you that I will con...

Governor John Kitzhaber released the following statement today, announcing his resignation:I am announcing today that I will resign as Governor of the State of Oregon.It is not in my nature to walk away from a job I have undertaken - it is to stand and fight for the cause. For that reason I apologize to all those people who gave of their faith, time, energy and resources to elect me to a fourth term last year and who have supported me over the past three decades. I promise you that I will con...

Kate Brown to be sworn in as governor; will talk about restoring trust

Oregon's incoming governor, Kate Brown, says efforts are needed to restore trust in government in the wake of an ethics scandal that prompted the resignation of John Kitzhaber.

Brown's office says that will be the focus of her speech Wednesday after she is sworn in.

You can watch the speech live on KPTV.com.

A statement says she'll "lay out of a series of immediate reforms." It did not include details of what she plans to propose.

The speech will be Brown's first public discussion of her goals as governor.

Brown, currently the secretary of state, is being thrust into the state's top office after Kitzhaber announced his decision to resign Friday.

READ: Gov. John Kitzhaber's resignation letter

Kitzhaber's fiancee, Cylvia Hayes, has been accused of using her relationship with the governor to land work for her consulting firm.

Kitzhaber has denied wrongdoing on both of their parts.

RELATED:

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. The Associated Press contributed to this report.