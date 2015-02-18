Tickets for first eight Timbers matches go on sale Friday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -
Tickets for eight Portland Timbers matches will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.
Single-game tickets for matches March 7 through June 20 will be available for purchase. The tickets start at $18 per game and will be available at timbers.com
and at the Providence Park box office.
Since joining MLS in 2011, the Timbers have sold out all 68 regular-season matches at Providence Park. The club opens its fifth MLS season on Saturday, March 7, at Providence Park as they play host to Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific).Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.