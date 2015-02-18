Former Portland Trail Blazers great Jerome Kersey dies at 52

The Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan tries to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers' Jerome Kersey during first quarter of Game 6 in the NBA Finals in Chicago, Sunday, June 14, 1992. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Jerome Kersey, a basketball player who starred for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 80s and 90s, has died.

Legacy Health confirmed Wednesday night that Kersey died at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin.

“Today we lost an incredible person and one of the most beloved players to ever wear a Trail Blazers uniform,” said Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen in a statement released by the team. “My thoughts and condolences are with the Kersey family. He will be missed by all of us. It's a terrible loss.”

Kersey was selected by the Blazers in the 1984 NBA Draft. He was a longtime fan favorite who was an integral part of the early 90s Blazers teams that made two trips to the NBA Finals.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

Kersey joined fellow former Blazers Brian Grant and Terry Porter at Madison High School on Tuesday for an assembly about Black History Month.

In recent years, Kersey has appeared at numerous community events associated with the Blazers.

Kersey spent 11 seasons in Portland and played 17 years total in the NBA. He won an NBA Championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999.

He ranks fifth on Portland's all-time scoring list (10,067) and third in rebounds (5,078).

"R.I.P Jerome Kersey, Spoke to him regularly about life and the ups and downs of a NBA season. Gone too soon, much love! Prayers 2 the family," Blazers guard Damian Lillard tweeted Tuesday night.

"I'm sad 1 of the all time blazers greats and friend of mine Jerome Kersey passed away! RIP JK you'll be missed," former Blazers guard Damon Stoudamire tweeted.

Kobe Bryant tweeted, "RIP to @jkersey25."

Longtime Blazers broadcaster Mike Rice tweeted, "Can't believe news about Jerome. He was my all time favorite blazers. We discussed every blazer game. He loved Oregon & Oregon love him. RIP."

Information about a celebration of life for Kersey and other arrangements is still forthcoming from the Kersey family and the Trail Blazers.

