Reports: Blazers trade three players to Denver Nuggets for guard Arron Afflalo

Reports from Yahoo! Sports and CBS say the Portland Trail Blazers have acquired guard Arron Afflalo from the Denver Nuggets in a five-player trade.

The Blazers will send forward Thomas Robinson, guard Will Barton and forward Victor Claver to Denver, plus a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick, according to Yahoo.

In return, Portland gets Afflalo and forward Alonzo Gee.

Afflalo is averaging 14.5 points per game this season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons in his career, and played college basketball at UCLA.

