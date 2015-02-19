Blood clot led to death of Trail Blazers icon Jerome Kersey Posted: Thursday, February 19, 2015 3:10 PM EST Updated: Thursday, February 19, 2015 8:53 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Memorial forming for Jerome Kersey on Rip City sign outside Moda Center "JK25" lit up on side of Moda Center in honor of Jerome Kersey.

A medical examiner confirmed Portland Trail Blazers icon Jerome Kersey died from a blood clot that traveled from his leg into his main pulmonary arteries.



Kersey recently had surgery on his left leg, but it wasn't immediately clear whether that's the cause of the blood clot.



Kersey starred for the Blazers in the 1980s and 1990s and was an integral part of the early 90s teams that made two trips to the NBA Finals.



He spent 11 seasons in Portland and played 17 years total in the NBA. He won an NBA Championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999.



He ranks fifth on Portland's all-time scoring list (10,067) and third in rebounds (5,078).



Rick Adelman, who was coach of the Blazers when the team made its two finals appearances, described Kersey as a special person.



"I've known Jerome since he came into the league. How he earned his spot on our roster is an inspiring story and underscores just what a warrior he was," Adelman said. "He never quit. He was someone you could count on every time he stepped on the court. He was just such a rock for those special Trail Blazers teams."



