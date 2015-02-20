Forest Grove principal finds kidnapping suspect in bush: 'Let's keep this guy away'

A third-grade boy who was grabbed by a stranger inside a Forest Grove classroom did a "remarkable job" to inform adults that he didn't know the man who approached him, the school's principal said.

Gretchen Schlag, principal at Joseph Gale Elementary School, said she's proud of how the student handled the situation.

"He did a very good job of saying 'I don't know this person. This is a stranger. I don't know who you are.' His parents did a good job of teaching him about stranger danger," Schlag said.

Forest Grove police said 29-year-old Joshua Brown went into a classroom of third-graders, picked up a boy and began to carry him.

A teacher stopped Brown, police said, and Schlag and an assistant later gave chase, finding him hiding in a bush outside the school. Brown then jumped out of the bushes, Schlag said.

"All I thought about was keep him away from the building. Keep the students and the staff safe. I said, 'Hey, you were just in my building, what's going on?'" Schlag said.

Brown then ran off, but police were able to arrest him.

Detectives said they have not yet determined the motive or intent behind Brown's actions. Investigators said Brown appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The attempted kidnapping happened as school was being dismissed, and Schlag said he entered as students were leaving. She said the school and the boy were praised by police for their handling of the situation.

"(The student) was very shaken up. He was nervous, but he kept his composure," Schlag said.

