Burke has 19, Utah Jazz beat Portland Trail Blazers 92-76

Trey Burke scored 19 points off the bench and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 92-76 on Friday night.

The Jazz used a 39-10 run over the third and fourth quarters to take an 80-59 lead and pull away from the Blazers.

Jazz forward Gordon Hayward finished with 20 and Derrick Favors chipped in 16 and nine rebounds. The Jazz buried four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help upset the first-place team in the Northwestern Division.

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 19 points for the Blazers while LaMarcus Aldridge added 14 points and eight rebounds. Former Jazz guard Wesley Matthews scored 13 points and had seven rebounds.

The Blazers led by eight in the first quarter, but were shut down offensively in the second half.

