Memorial fund started for family of 18-year-old crash victim

Madison West, an 18-year-old girl who died in a crash last weekend, will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday at the Hillside Chapel (1306 7th St.) in Oregon City.

West died after being involved a wreck on South Redland Road on Feb. 20.

A memorial fund has been created at U.S. Bank to allow for contributions to West's family. Deposits may be made at any U.S. Bank branch in the name of Maddy West Memorial Fund.

For more information, visit the Maddy West memorial fund Facebook page.

West's memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

