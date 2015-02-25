Police: Man shoots daughter's boyfriend during argument in Kelso

The Cowlitz County Sheriffs Office says 65 year old Darrell Chafin shot 37 year old Kevin Reid after he refused to leave his home located at 108 Williams Street.

Deputies say Reid was arguing with Chafin's daughter 34 year old Heather Castaneda and that Reid pushed Chafin when he asked him to leave.

After he was shoved, police say Chafin again asked Reid to leave and when he didn't he shot him in the upper leg.

Chafin is jailed on a first degree assault charge and expected to be arraigned at 11:30 Wednesday morning

Reid was taken to a local hospital and bandaged up but left the hospital to have a smoke.

Even stranger, police say Reid was last seen riding a bike down the street in front of Chafin's home after leaving the hospital.

