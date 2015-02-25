Curtis Salgado headlines benefit event for CCA - KPTV - FOX 12

Curtis Salgado headlines benefit event for CCA

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Curtis Salgado will headline a show to benefit the Children's Cancer Association in Portland this weekend.

The 2015 Winter Expo is Saturday at the Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E. Burnside Street. The doors open at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 4 p.m.

Along with Salgado, musical acts include The Rodeo Clowns, State of Jefferson and Raise the Bridges. Art will also be on display for the all ages event.

Tickets are available at cascadetickets.com.

