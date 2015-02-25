Oregon Senate halts confirmation of Kitzhaber appointees - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Senate halts confirmation of Kitzhaber appointees

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

State Senate President Peter Courtney says he's halted confirmation of all officials appointed by former Gov. John Kitzhaber.

Courtney told reporters Wednesday he wants to give new Gov. Kate Brown a chance to review Kitzhaber's appointments before they go up for a confirmation vote in the Senate.

Courtney's action affects 42 people who were appointed by Kitzhaber to boards and commissions that oversee a variety of state policies. The action also affects Kitzhaber's chosen director of the Oregon Health Authority, Lynne Saxton, who took over last month as the agency's acting director while awaiting confirmation.

