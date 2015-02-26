FINALLY! Snow back in the forecast on Mt. Hood

It has been one of the worst winters on Mt. Hood in more than a decade, but snow is back in the forecast.

This January and February, only two inches of snow has fallen at Government Camp. Last year, eight feet fell in that same time period.

It has been a very rough year for the resorts and businesses on the mountain. Many spots have had to cut staff or cut employee's hours.

“I'm 50 years old and I was born and raised in Gresham. This is the least amount of snow I've seen up here since I was like six,” skier Trey Rigert said.

FOX 12 meteorologists forecast over a foot of snow in the mountains this week.

