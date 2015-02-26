Oregon school reviews tardiness punishment after Facebook outrage

An Oregon school district is reviewing its tardiness punishments after a picture posted on Facebook of a 6-year-old sitting behind a cardboard screen in the lunchroom generated widespread outrage.

The Grants Pass School District issued a statement saying it "is taking the concerns raised very seriously," and the punishment "was never intended to isolate or stigmatize students."

Nicole Garloff says her son, Hunter, was upset when she dropped him off late at Lincoln Elementary School, so she checked on him at lunchtime. She found him sitting behind a cardboard screen. She took him home, and posted a photo on Facebook. So did the boy's grandmother.

The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports the criticism was so intense, the district superintendent and a police officer stood guard Wednesday outside the school.

