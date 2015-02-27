Cold case: Teen brothers shot in car chase, only one survives

Pedro Valenzuela was a new father. Family members said the 19-year-old had left gang life behind.

But the life he was trying to turn around was cut short, caught up in a fight between rival gangs on July 28, 2001.

That night, Pedro Valenzuela and his younger brother Luis Valenzuela were riding in a white minivan with friends.

The minivan was involved in a chase with another vehicle. A man in a Jeep opened fire on the minivan at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Both brothers were hit and later dropped at Providence Medical Center.

Luis Valenzuela, 17, survived. Pedro Valenzuela did not. The killing remains unsolved.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Cold Case Homicide Unit are looking into the deadly shooting again.

“Shortly before the shooting, the van they were riding in traveled past a club called Club Rio,” Detective Eric McDaniel said.

Club Rio used to be located on Southeast 82nd Avenue, south of Hawthorne Boulevard.

“Some gang signs and profanities were changed between people in the white van and people standing on the sidewalk in front of Club Rio,” McDaniel said.

Detectives learned a group ran after the van and jumped into their own vehicles, driving after the van.

The groups stopped to confront each other in a parking lot before the chase continued south on Southeast 82nd, according to McDaniel.

A man in a light-colored 1994 Jeep Cherokee opened fire on the minivan as it started turning west on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

The suspect is a Hispanic man who was between 18 and 25 years old in 2001.

At the time of the shooting, he had a shaved head.

Despite several witnesses, the shooter wasn't identified for more than a decade.

On May 5, 2015, detectives arrested Ramon Manuel Gonzalez, 35, and Luis Felipe Gonzalez, 42.

Police said Luis Gonzalez was behind the wheel when Ramon Gonzalez opened fire on the van. Both men are charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder for the other passengers in the van.

