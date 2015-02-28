Blazers come from behind for 115-112 win over Thunder

LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 16 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-112 Friday night, spoiling Russell Westbrook's third straight triple-double.

Westbrook, who fell and hit his face on teammate Andre Roberson's knee in the final seconds, had 40 points 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He became the first player to string together three triple-doubles since LeBron James in 2009.

The Blazers overcame a 15-point, third-quarter deficit and tied it on a tip shot by Aldridge with 4:33 to go.

Rookie Mitch McGary came off the bench for a season-high 20 points -- 12 in the third quarter -- for the Thunder.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.