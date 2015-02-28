Blazers come from behind for 115-112 win over Thunder - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers come from behind for 115-112 win over Thunder

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers Portland Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 16 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-112 Friday night, spoiling Russell Westbrook's third straight triple-double.

Westbrook, who fell and hit his face on teammate Andre Roberson's knee in the final seconds, had 40 points 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He became the first player to string together three triple-doubles since LeBron James in 2009.

The Blazers overcame a 15-point, third-quarter deficit and tied it on a tip shot by Aldridge with 4:33 to go.

Rookie Mitch McGary came off the bench for a season-high 20 points -- 12 in the third quarter -- for the Thunder.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.