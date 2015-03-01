Damian Lillard helps lead Blazers to road victory over Kings

Damian Lillard scored nine of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Sacramento Kings 110-99 on Sunday for their third straight victory.

Wes Matthews scored 17 points and Robin Lopez had 15 points and eight rebounds for Portland, which is 14-13 on the road.

The Blazers took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, had it cut to one, then regained control and closed the game with a 10-3 run to win on the road for only the second time in 11 games.

Rudy Gay scored 24 points and Derrick Williams had 13 of his 18 in the fourth quarter for the Kings. Andre Miller had 12 points and 10 assists.

