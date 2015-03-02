Police ID man shot and killed in N. Portland neighborhood

Portland Police Bureau officers from the North Precinct and from the Gang Enforcement Team are investigating reports of gunfire in the 5000 block of North Commercial Avenue Friday night.

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in a north Portland neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Detectives were called to the scene of North Blandena Street and Commercial Avenue in north Portland's Humboldt neighborhood at 2:34 p.m.

First responders arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers and medical personnel determined that the victim had died.

"My sister texted me about hearing gunshots outside of home. I didn't realize until I got home that I couldn't get there because of the police tape; it was that close," said neighbor Renee Muzquiz.

The victim was later identified as Marquis Chaney.

Portland police say he was driving at the time he was shot and killed; his car hit a parked van before coming to a stop. Chaney lived in the neighborhood, according to investigators.

Loved ones who were with Chaney right before he was killed said none of this make sense.

"It's hard to bear right now, just knowing him and that I was just with him. I don't know if I was the last person to see him, but I was just with him for breakfast, " said the victim's lifelong friend Tumarz.

"He just got back into town, he wasn't here to bother nobody. He was coming to see his kids, and I just feel like it's a tragic thing for the black community right now," he added.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Initial information indicates that the suspect or suspects left the area after the shooting, according to police.

Homicide detectives, criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division and the medical examiner responded to investigate.

FOX 12 has learned that Chaney has a criminal record, including five felony arrests.

Portland's gang enforcement team was called in to help with the investigation, but Portland Police have yet to confirm this as a gang related shooting.

"We ain't going nowhere with this; death ain't helping nobody," said Tumarz. "For him, he's only 29-years-old, he just got to start life, and someone took it from him, because they're mad about what? I don't know what; something petty, I'm assuming."

Anyone with information about the homicide, including information learned on social media, should contact investigators on the case: Detective Mark Sponhauer at 503823-0416, mark.sponhauer@portlandoregon.gov or, Detective Kristina Coffey at 503-823-0696, kristina.coffey@portlandoregon.gov.

