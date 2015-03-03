Suspicious package at Woodburn bank determined to be suitcase

The Oregon State Bomb Squad responded after someone reported a suspicious package near the U.S. Bank on Country Club Road Tuesday morning, Woodburn police said.

Officers said the parking lot around the bank and McCully Realty was closed while bomb experts investigated.

Officials allowed everyone to return around 10 a.m., when they determined there was not any danger to the public.

A city official said somebody left a suitcase in front of the bank. There wasn't anything dangerous inside.

