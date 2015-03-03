Suspicious package at Woodburn bank determined to be suitcase - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspicious package at Woodburn bank determined to be suitcase

Posted: Updated:
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon State Bomb Squad responded after someone reported a suspicious package near the U.S. Bank on Country Club Road Tuesday morning, Woodburn police said.

Officers said the parking lot around the bank and McCully Realty was closed while bomb experts investigated.

Officials allowed everyone to return around 10 a.m., when they determined there was not any danger to the public.

A city official said somebody left a suitcase in front of the bank. There wasn't anything dangerous inside.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.