Crime Stoppers offers $1K reward in downtown bus stop murder

It's been almost five years since a man was found murdered at a downtown Portland bus stop and so far his killer has yet to be caught.

Portland police now offering a $1,000 reward in this case in hopes that it will lead to an arrest.

Even though it's been nearly five years, Donald Polk's family say they still struggle to understand why he was killed.

Portland police said Polk's body was found at a bus stop at the corner of Southwest First and Sheridan on Oct. 21, 2010.

Polk's family said Donald had been stabbed several times and was at the bus stop for hours as people went by thinking he was waiting for a bus. Even though the bus stop where he was found is no longer there, the memories of Polk, or ‘Pokey' as he was nicknamed, are still fresh in his family's minds.

“It hasn't gotten any easier. I think about him all the time all the time,” said Lisa Carr, Polk's younger sister.

The last four and half years have been tough for a family who has had no answers about why he was killed.

Carr said she's not sure what her brother was doing in the downtown area when he was killed. She did say he would frequent some of the homeless people in the area, even though at the time, he wasn't homeless.

Now, all Carr and her family are looking for is a little closure.

“If you ever lost a family member and not know why or how it's very unsettling to not know what happened or to not get any justice whatsoever from it,” said Carr.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have information you're call Crime Stoppers at 503-823-HELP (4357) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com. Callers can remain anonymous.

