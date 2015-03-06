Blazers win fifth straight with 94-75 victory over Mavericks

LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers pulled away in the second half for a 94-75 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

It was Portland's fifth straight win but it was costly: Starting guard Wesley Matthews had to be helped off the court with a left foot injury early in the third quarter. He did not return and the extent of the injury was uncertain.

Nicolas Batum added 15 points and a season-high 12 rebounds for Portland, which had four players in double figures despite coming off back-to-back games.

Monta Ellis and Amare Stoudemire each had 12 points for the Mavericks, who saw the return of veteran center Tyson Chandler after a three-game absence.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.