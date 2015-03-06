Gov. Kate Brown appoints new secretary of state

Jeanne Atkins, a recently retired staffer of U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, will be Oregon's next secretary of state, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday.

Atkins has served in a number of positions in state government, including chief of staff to the Oregon Speaker of the House and manager of the Women's and Reproductive Health section of the Oregon Department of Human Services' Office of Family Health.

She has also worked in public affairs and policy analysis for nonprofit organizations including United Way of the Columbia/Willamette, Planned Parenthood of the Columbia/Willamette and the Women's Equity League.

Atkins graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor's degree in history in 1971 and went on to receive a law degree from the University of Oregon in 1978.

Atkins will be sworn in during a ceremony at the governor's office at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

