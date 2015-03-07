Deputies recover three vehicles stolen from dealership

Deputies say all three vehicles were returned to the dealership.

During the course of the traffic stop, police say the officer noticed several key fobs, a sales sticker and dealership identification belonging to Beaverton Buick GMC.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to the Jeep stop and recognized the SUV as a suspect vehicle from a gas station burglary.

Washington County Sheriff's Deputies recovered three stolen vehicles early Saturday morning.

Two of the vehicles were recovered during traffic stops. The third was found abandoned.

Deputies say they pulled over a suspected DUII driver on Saturday morning around 3 a.m.

During the course of the traffic stop, police say the officer noticed several key fobs, a sales sticker and dealership identification belonging to Beaverton Buick GMC.

A deputy was sent to the dealership, where police say they learned a GMC Yukon was missing.

Deputies say they found a broken window at the dealership and several key fobs lying on the ground.

Police determined the 2015 GMC Yukon driven by 19-year-old Alex Carrick was likely stolen.

During this time, Beaverton Police conducted a separate traffic stop of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee for a suspected DUII.

A sheriff's deputy responded to the Jeep stop and recognized the SUV as a suspect vehicle from a gas station burglary.

Officers determined the Jeep Cherokee was also stolen from the Beaverton Buick GMC and arrested 19-year-old Jacob Short.

Police say they believe Short committed the gas station burglary as well.

Deputies say an employee from Beaverton Buick GMC came to the dealership and notified police a third vehicle, a 2015 Chrysler 300, was also missing.

Deputies say they got a call reporting an abandoned vehicle at a construction site on NW Brugger Road.

Police found the stolen Chrysler in a field next to the site.

Deputies say all three vehicles were returned to the dealership.

Carrick was arrested and booked into Washington County Jail for second degree burglary, first degree aggravated theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first degree criminal mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Short was also arrested and booked into Washington County Jail. Police charged him with two counts of second degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second degree criminal mischief, two counts of first degree theft, two counts of second degree theft, third degree theft and DUII.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has information about these crimes, they should call (503) 629-0111.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.