Former AG, president of UO Dave Frohnmayer dies at 74

Dave Frohnmayer, a widely respected leader in Oregon politics and academics, has died at 74.

A statement from his family says Frohnmayer died Monday night after what it called "a quiet battle" for five years against prostate cancer.

Frohnmayer, a Republican, was a former attorney general, president of the University of Oregon and candidate for governor.

He served in the Legislature before he was elected attorney general in 1980, a job he held through three terms.

He ran for governor in 1990 but lost in a three-way race to Democrat Barbara Roberts.

After that he went to the University of Oregon, where he served as dean of the law school and then, for 15 years, as president of the school.

The Frohnmayer family statement says, "Dave Frohnmayer passed away quietly in his sleep last night. He was 74. Dave had bravely dealt with his quiet battle against prostate cancer for 5 1/2 years. We are devastated by his passing but we are grateful that his passing was peaceful.

Much of Dave's life was devoted to fighting devastating health crises that enveloped his family. These battles were complicated by the intense public attention that inevitably accompanied his lifelong commitment to public service. He was adamant that his own health issues would remain private. Except for the immediate family and Dave's closest friends, he was able to accomplish this and continue a full public schedule to the end.

The family will hold a celebration of Dave's remarkable life at a time to be announced.

Dave is survived by his wife Lynn, his sons Mark and Jonathan, his daughter Amy, his sister Mira and brother John. His daughters Kirsten and Katie and his brother Phil predeceased him."

A celebration of life ceremony will take place Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

