Flash sales set across Oregon for Damian Lillard's new Adidas sh - KPTV - FOX 12

Flash sales set across Oregon for Damian Lillard's new Adidas shoes

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Fans hoping to get their hands on Damian Lillard's new Adidas shoe will have their chance Friday.

Malls across Oregon will be part of a flash sale for the D Lillard 1 Rose City shoes.

They will be available at Foot Locker stores in the following shopping centers:

  • Washington Square, Tigard
  • Rogue Valley Mall, Medford
  • Valley River Center, Eugene
  • Salem Center, Salem
  • Heritage Mall, Albany
  • Lloyd Center, Portland
  • Lancaster Mall, Salem
  • Clackamas Town Center, Happy Valley

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.