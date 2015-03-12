Flash sales set across Oregon for Damian Lillard's new Adidas shoes

Fans hoping to get their hands on Damian Lillard's new Adidas shoe will have their chance Friday.

Malls across Oregon will be part of a flash sale for the D Lillard 1 Rose City shoes.

They will be available at Foot Locker stores in the following shopping centers:

Washington Square, Tigard

Rogue Valley Mall, Medford

Valley River Center, Eugene

Salem Center, Salem

Heritage Mall, Albany

Lloyd Center, Portland

Lancaster Mall, Salem

Clackamas Town Center, Happy Valley

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.