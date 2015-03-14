Skibowl throws in the towel on winter

Crews put the final pieces of the Indy Car Racer Track together at Skibowl.

The only snow on the mountain at this point is manmade and it's used for tubing, which runs on the weekends.

The ski resort is rolling out their summer attractions just in time for Spring Break.

The lack of snow on the mountain is forcing Skibowl to change gears.

Some summer attractions, like the zipline and bungee tower have been operating all winter. Now the rest will be in full swing too.

Skibowl's spokesperson Hans Wipper says if they do get snow, they will adjust.

“If it snows two feet or more we'll get the lifts open again and role with that. Otherwise we might as well get our summer attractions going early first,” Wipper says. “We've been working for 27 years building up our summer park exactly for these reasons—a winter like this.”

The ski resort is also offering a special for season pass holders who missed out on winter fun.

Pass holders will be able to buy next season's pass for 50 percent off.

Skibowl says all the summer attractions will be up and running by Saturday, March 21.

