One person found dead inside home after standoff, fire in The Dalles

One person was found dead after a fire at a home that several law enforcement agencies surrounded Monday.

Oregon State Police troopers said Wasco County deputies attempted to serve civil papers to a person who lived at a home in the 1100 block of Mount Hood Street around 8:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots inside.

Deputies pulled back and requested backup, and shortly thereafter noticed smoke coming from inside the home.

A standoff ensued that lasted several hours until a large fire broke out around 1 p.m., troopers said.

Firefighters responded and put out the flames and found a body inside the home. Troopers had initially said there were no indications there was anyone inside the home other than the person to whom they were attempting to serve papers.

It wasn't immediately clear how the person died. Troopers have not identified the deceased, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

