Galaxy goal in stoppage time leads to 2-2 tie with Timbers

Alan Gordon scored in stoppage time and the Los Angeles Galaxy tied the Portland Timbers 2-2 on Sunday.

Fanendo Adi scored twice, including a goal that came in the 90th minute and appeared to give the Timbers the win at home until Gordon's equalizer off a header.

Gyasi Zardes scored in the 65th minute to even it at 1 for the Galaxy.

It was Portland's second straight draw to start at home to start the season. The Timbers played to a scoreless tie at home last weekend with Real Salt Lake.

The Galaxy were coming off a 2-0 victory at home over the Chicago Fire in the MLS opener.

Portland saw the return of Diego Chara, who missed the opener because of a calf contusion sustained in the preseason.

