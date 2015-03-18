Wade scores 32, Heat rally to beat Blazers 108-104 - KPTV - FOX 12

Wade scores 32, Heat rally to beat Blazers 108-104

By The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) -

Dwyane Wade scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, including a jumper with 13.6 seconds left to break a tie and help the Miami Heat beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-104 on Wednesday night.

Wade made 13 of 26 shots for the Heat, who were down 11 shortly after halftime. Luol Deng had 24 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range for Miami, which got 20 points and 11 assists from Goran Dragic and a 12-point, 10-rebound night from Hassan Whiteside.

LaMarcus Aldridge led Portland with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Damian Lillard scored 17 and Arron Afflalo added 15 for the Trail Blazers, who fell a half-game behind Houston in the race for third in the Western Conference.

After Wade hit the go-ahead jumper, Portland turned it over on the inbounds pass. Wade got fouled 4 seconds later and sealed it with two free throws.

