Semi hits and kills pedestrian on I-5 south of Wilsonville

Several southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down Thursday morning after a semi truck hit and killed a pedestrian, Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened near the French Prairie rest area south of Wilsonville around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers said it appeared the victim, Tersee Gar, 24, of Tualatin, walked into traffic and into the path of a semi truck hauling wood chips.

According to investigators, Gar, who was living with his family at the rest area, had been talking about suicide before the incident.

Anyone who is considering suicide can get help anytime from qualified mental health professionals by calling the National Suicide Prevention LifeLine at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

