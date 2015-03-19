Detectives investigating 'suspicious' death near Turner

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said detectives were investigating the death of a woman found in the driver's seat of a car early Thursday.

Deputies found the car running on the side of the road at the intersection of Hunsaker Road Southeast and Duckflat Road around 3:30 a.m.

The adult female victim was dead when deputies arrived.

The intersection is closed while detectives investigate, so drivers who normally take that route should plan on taking other roads through the area.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (503) 540-8096.

