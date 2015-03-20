MAX service back to normal after train hit pedestrian in Gresham

Police were investigating a crash between a MAX train and a pedestrian Friday morning in Gresham.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m.

A spokeswoman for TriMet said an eastbound Blue Line train hit the pedestrian in the intersection at East Burnside Street and 181st Avenue.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and pelvic area. Police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

TriMet was using shuttle buses to transport passengers between 162nd Avenue and Cleveland Avenue. Service was restored to normal shortly after noon.

