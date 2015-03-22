Gonzaga upsets Oregon State in NCAA Women's Tournament - KPTV - FOX 12

Gonzaga upsets Oregon State in NCAA Women's Tournament

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Emma Wolfram scored a career-high 17 points and 11th-seeded Gonzaga held off a furious late rally by the Oregon State Beavers on their home court for a 76-64 victory on Sunday.

Gonzaga (26-7) advances to the Sweet Sixteen, heading home to Spokane to face the winner of Monday's game in Knoxville between Tennessee (28-5) and Pittsburgh (20-11).

The Bulldogs were also the No. 11 seed in 2011, and also playing in the Spokane Regional, when they made a stunning run to the regional finals before losing to top seed Stanford.

The Beavers (27-5) have never made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament's current format. In 1983, the Beavers beat UCLA to advance to the second round when the field was 32 teams.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.