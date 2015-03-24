Viral video: Fritz the dog just can't catch, but he keeps on try - KPTV - FOX 12

Viral video: Fritz the dog just can't catch, but he keeps on trying

Image: www.youtube.com/fritzdog Image: www.youtube.com/fritzdog
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Fritz is a healthy, happy dog with just one problem. Fritz can't catch.

That doesn't stop him from trying, or his owner from recording Fritz's futile efforts.

Steak, a strawberry, a doughnut and even a chimichanga just bounce right off poor Fritz's face

After just a few days on YouTube, the video had already been viewed 750,000 times. Fritz's owner wrote his dog's eyesight is fine and the quest to learn to catch food will continue.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6w2UxDdhZPk

