Teen sentenced to prison for police chase, crash that killed passenger

A 17-year-old driver has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of his passenger during a police pursuit.

Authorities said a Mount Angel police officer tried to stop Drake Carson on Jan. 26, but the teen sped away in a pickup. Roughly 20 minutes into the chase, the pickup crashed into a tree.

Carson ran away without checking on his two injured passengers, one of whom died. He was arrested the next morning.

Besides manslaughter, Carson also pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and attempting to elude police.

The Marion County District Attorney's Office says the Department of Corrections will decide whether Carson serves his time in an adult prison or in a juvenile correctional facility.

