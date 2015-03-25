Blazers use 10-point comeback to beat Jazz 92-89

Damian Lillard had 23 points and 12 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers used a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Utah Jazz 92-89 on Wednesday night.

Lillard helped Portland snap a five-game losing streak, scoring 13 fourth-quarter points. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Portland ate away at the 10-point deficit with Lillard attacking the basket, including a transition layup and a free throw for an 87-86 lead.

Derrick Favors and Trey Burke carried the load for the Jazz with Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Rodney Hood (stomach) out. Favors finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Burke added 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.