Sex offender arrested, suspected to be Clackamas Co. serial exposer

A sex offender was arrested in Gresham on public indecency charges, and deputies now believe he is the man responsible for around a dozen similar incidents in Clackamas County.

Deputies have been working to track down a serial exposer since last November.

There have been at least 14 indecent exposure reports primarily in Clackamas County, as well as several in Multnomah County, that follow a very similar pattern.

A white man in a black pickup drives past women who are walking along the roadway or working in their yards. The man stops the truck, gets out naked and begins touching himself.

In February, detectives released a sketch of the suspect, who was believed to be wearing a wig. On Wednesday, investigators identified him as 53-year-old Michael Dick, of Gresham.

Dick was arrested after police received calls on Tuesday and Wednesday about a naked man walking around masturbating in the Kelso Road and Tickle Creek area. Investigators said each instance was very similar to the crimes that previously occurred primarily in the Boring-Eagle Creek areas since late last year.

Deputies served a search warrant at Dick's home in Gresham and said they found evidence to connect him to the previous cases, including a Chevy S10 pickup that matches the suspect vehicle that was photographed during the earlier crimes.

Dick is a registered sex offender as a result of a December 2008 case in which he entered an elderly woman's home in east Multnomah County fully nude and attempted to assault her, according to deputies.

He is currently facing three counts of public indecency, but deputies said they plan to charge him with more counts from the earlier incidents. Due to his sex offender status, the charges are increased to felonies.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information on Michael Dick or his activities is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office's confidential tip line at 503-723-4949, or by using the online e-mail form at http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference case #15-8640.

