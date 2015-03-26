Rose Festival adopts Boys & Girls Aid as 2015 official charity

The Portland Rose Festival Foundation has made Boys & Girls Aid its official charity for 2015.

Strongly supporting the belief that "every child deserves a family," the Rose Festival recognizes that not every child has a family -- so the festival will dedicate this season to helping draw attention to the need to connect those children with caring adults who will allow them to thrive.

"It means so much to see an organization with a history as rich as the Portland Rose Festival, support children in foster care," said Suzan L. Huntington, Ed.D. President & CEO. "We hope that through this partnership we can raise awareness for the foster children in our communities who desperately need and deserve a meaningful adult in their lives."

To help draw attention to the Foster Family mission of the Boys & Girls Aid, the Rose Festival will feature entries in the Fred Meyer Junior Parade and the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, as well as hosting a special foster family appreciation day at CityFair. The Oregonian -- longtime festival supporter -- will sponsor a Boys & Girls Aid walking group in this year's Bank of the West Grand Floral Walk.

"The Rose Festival is proud to partner with an organization as dedicated and venerable as Boys & Girls Aid, who have been positively impacting children's lives for 130 years," said Portland Rose Festival Chief Operating Officer, Marilyn Clint. "We hope to help highlight the mission of identifying and supporting foster families in Oregon."

