Aldridge leads Trail Blazers to 87-81 win over Suns

Aldridge leads Trail Blazers to 87-81 win over Suns

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX, AZ (AP) -

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame one of their worst shooting performances of the season, rallying from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter for an 87-81 win Friday night over the Phoenix Suns.

Aldridge had 12 points in the fourth quarter and 10 in the last 3:26 of the game, and grabbed nine rebounds. Former Sun Robin Lopez added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Portland, which shot just 36 of 89.

Marcus Morris led the Suns with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and twin brother Markieff added 15 and nine, respectively, but the Suns lost ground in Oklahoma City for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Phoenix is 3 1/2 games behind the Thunder.

Portland won despite an 8-for-18 free-throw performance, but Phoenix made just 36.8 percent of their shots overall and leading scorer Eric Bledsoe was 5 of 20.

