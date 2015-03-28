Hopecity Church hosts 4th annual Code Orange Easter Egg Drop

On Saturday, a helicopter dropped over 20,000 eggs onto the fields at Brentwood Park for the fourth annual Code Orange Easter Egg Drop.

Over 2,000 people attend the free event that was hosted by Hopecity Church.

Once the helicopter dropped the plastic orange eggs, kids were able to hunt for the eggs. After the eggs were found, kids were able to redeem them for candy.

"Hopecity is only four years old, but we started this church with an emphasis on serving the community with no strings attached, and we think providing a great, free event like the Egg Drop is a great way to bring the community together," Hopecity Church lead pastor Brian Becker said in a release. "We call it Code Orange because it refers to a term used in the medical field meaning 'top priority.' We feel kids should be our top priority, and they deserve a great day to celebrate together."

The celebration also included face-painting, carnival games, bouncy houses and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Several prizes were given out throughout the day. Those prizes were donated by area businesses.

For more information about this event, please visit CodeOrangeEaster.com.

