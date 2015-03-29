Trail Blazers beat Nuggets, move closer to division title

LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 11 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 120-114 on Saturday night for their third consecutive victory.

Portland increased its Northwest Division lead to 6 1/2 games over second-place Oklahoma City, which lost to Utah 94-89. The Blazers have 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Thunder nine.

Aldridge shot 6 of 8 and scored 16 points during the third quarter to help Portland increase a five-point halftime lead to 86-78.

Arron Afflalo scored 21 points, his Portland high since he was acquired from Denver on Feb. 19. Nicolas Batum added 15 points and Chris Kaman 14 for the Blazers.

Jameer Nelson scored 22 and Randy Foye 17 as Denver had seven players reach double figures.

