Washington lawmakers consider powdered alcohol ban

A bill making its way through the state Legislature could make Washington one of a growing number of states to ban powdered alcohol.

Arizona-based Lipsmark LLC won federal approval March 10 to begin selling Palcohol, described on its website as an 80-calorie pouch of powder that comes in three flavors.

Each one contains the alcohol content of a mixed drink, according to the website. People could add water to make cocktails. Several Washington legislators say Palcohol is a dangerous mechanism for getting drunk and have proposed legislation to ban it before it arrives.

If the bill goes on to become law, Washington would join at least six other states that have prohibited powdered alcohol.

