Empty ski lift chair falls from cable at Mount Bachelor

Officials at the Mount Bachelor ski area say an unspecified "component failure" caused an empty chair to fall off its cable.

KTVZ-TV reported that the chair had just left the upper terminal of the Sunrise Express lift Sunday afternoon and was headed downhill.

The chair fell about 20 feet to the snow.

Nobody was hurt. The ski area closed the lift for the day.

A statement Monday said the component failure caused the chair's grip to malfunction as it left the terminal.

The statement said all the chair grips were inspected, and no other abnormalities were discovered. It said the lift would operate Monday.

A spokesman for the ski area didn't immediately return a call seeking details about the component failure.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.